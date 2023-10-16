2024 Nissan Rogue arrives with refreshed design and Google integration

1/4

Auto 2 min read

2024 Nissan Rogue arrives with refreshed design and Google integration

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:31 pm Oct 16, 202306:31 pm

The car is offered in 4 trim levels

Nissan's popular Rogue model, known as the X-Trail in certain markets, is getting a mid-cycle makeover with a fresh exterior and cool new features. The compact crossover now boasts updated bumpers, a revamped V-motion grille, and redesigned taillights. Plus, the badges have a sleek satin finish. To top it off, new wheel designs and color options like Deep Ocean Blue Pearl and Baja Storm make the 2024 Rogue even more eye-catching.

2/4

First Nissan model with built-in Google services

Step inside the 2024 Nissan Rogue and you'll find some major upgrades, including built-in Google services. With a five-year plan, you'll get Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play integrated into the improved infotainment system. The SL and Platinum trims come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, while Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available across all trim levels.

3/4

Enhanced connectivity and charging options

The 2024 Rogue offers plenty of ways to stay connected on the go. All four trim levels include SiriusXM satellite radio, while the SL and Platinum models also feature SiriusXM 360L for extra content like Pandora (in the US). Type-C ports come standard on all models, with the SV, SL, and Platinum variants adding extra ports at the back of the center console. For added convenience, wireless charging is available on SL and Platinum models.

4/4

Unchanged powertrain continues to deliver performance

Under the hood, the 2024 Nissan Rogue keeps its three-cylinder, 1.5-liter variable-compression turbocharged (VC-Turbo) engine that first appeared in the 2022 model. This powertrain replaced the older 2.5-liter unit, boosting horsepower by 11% and torque by 24%. The engine cranks out 201hp and 305Nm of torque, paired with a CVT gearbox, that was updated for the 2022 Rogue to deliver quicker and smoother shifting.