By Pradnesh Naik 03:31 pm Sep 30, 202303:31 pm

Mahindra XUV300 comes equipped with six airbags (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has increased the prices of its popular XUV300 model for the second time in just two months. While the automaker has not shared the reason behind the hike, it is believed that rising input costs and supply chain disruptions could be playing a role here. This latest increase impacts several variants of the sub-four-meter SUV, with the highest hike of Rs. 68,501 applied to the W8 (O) diesel AMT dual-tone variant.

New prices of various XUV300 variants

The XUV300's W4 petrol MT model has also seen a price bump of Rs. 25,002, increasing the price to Rs. 8.67 lakh. While the W2 petrol MT and W6 petrol MT prices remain unchanged, all other variants saw an increase of Rs. 1,502. As a result, the XUV300's starting price now stands at Rs. 7.99 lakh for the base W2 petrol MT variant, while the top-end W8 (O) diesel AMT model is priced at Rs. 14.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Impact of revised pricing on potential buyers

Notably, these price hikes might discourage potential buyers from considering the Mahindra XUV300. However, it is important to remember that despite these increases, the SUV still boasts a variety of features and performance capabilities that make it an appealing choice in the sub-four-meter SUV segment. In the end, whether or not to purchase the XUV300 will come down to individual preferences and budget considerations.