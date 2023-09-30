Limited-run Toyota Tundra offers blend of luxury, performance

Limited-run Toyota Tundra offers blend of luxury, performance

The 2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has taken the wraps off the limited-edition version of its full-size Tundra pickup, called the 1794 Limited Edition. Based on the 1794 trim, this exclusive model features a unique leather interior and upgraded Fox shock absorbers. Only 1,500 units will be available when it hits the United States market in early 2024. The 1794 Limited Edition aims to stand out in the competitive full-size truck segment, which is dominated by the Big Three automakers (General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford).

Performance-focused Fox suspension setup enhances off-road capabilities

Underneath the butch-looking bodywork, Toyota has equipped the 1794 Limited Edition Tundra with 2.5-inch Fox internal bypass shocks having piggyback reservoirs and a 1.1-inch lift, boosting its off-road performance capabilities. The pickup truck sports a dark chrome finish on the grille and side moldings, along with blacked-out accents. The tailgate ditches the standard "TUNDRA" text for a special "1794 Limited Edition" stamp, setting it apart from other models in the range.

Premium leather interior developed by Saddleback Leather Company

On the inside, the 1794 Limited Edition Tundra is decked with loads of brown leather, created in collaboration with Texas-based Saddleback Leather Company. This partnership has resulted in a one-of-a-kind, premium leather design that distinguishes the truck from its rivals. The plush interior aims to offer an upscale experience for both the driver and passengers.

Matching leather accessories included with truck

To sweeten the deal, Toyota will reportedly throw in a matching set of leather accessories with each 1794 Limited Edition Tundra. These accessories include a tool roll, overnight bag, owner's manual case, key glove, and another small bag. The exclusive goodies add to the overall appeal of the limited-edition truck, making it even more attractive to potential buyers.

2024 Toyota Tundra 1794 Limited Edition: Pricing and availability

The 1794 Limited Edition Tundra is slated to go on sale in early 2024, with just 1,500 units up for grabs. Official pricing has not been announced by Toyota as of now, but it is expected to carry a premium over the standard 1794 trim, which starts at $64,310 (around Rs. 53.49 lakh) in the US market. This limited-edition model offers exclusivity and unique features that set it apart from other trucks in the market.

