BMW iX1 vs Volvo XC40 Recharge: Which e-SUV is better

Sep 30, 2023

Volvo XC40 Recharge is equipped with a large 78kWh battery pack (Photo credit: Volvo)

BMW has launched the iX1 electric SUV in India with a price tag of Rs. 66.9 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently sold out but the brand may allocate more units in the coming weeks. At that price point, the mid-size premium EV competes with the Volvo XC40 Recharge on our shores. But which one makes more sense, the German brawler or the Swedish fighter?

Why does this story matter?

Volvo was one of the early adopters of electrified mobility solutions in various global markets. It entered the Indian market with the capable XC40 Recharge in 2022. After witnessing an immense response to the capable premium mid-size EV on our shores, luxury carmaker BMW decided to enter the segment with the iX1. Can the former retain its crown in the competitive e-SUV category?

Volvo XC40 Recharge looks appealing with its brawny SUV stance

The BMW iX1 retains the silhouette of the ICE-powered X1 and features a sculpted bonnet, a kidney-shaped grille, adaptive LED headlamps, flush-fitted door handles, blue-colored accents, designer wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The Volvo XC40 Recharge has a typical SUV silhouette and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, LED headlamps, signature "Thor's Hammer" DRLs, designer alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillights.

BMW iX1 has a larger infotainment panel and panoramic sunroof

The iX1 gets a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, and a 10.7-inch infotainment system powered by BMW's newest iDrive 8 OS. The Volvo XC40 Recharge has a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, multi-color ambient lighting, an air purifier, connected car technology, dual-zone climate control, and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The XC40 Recharge packs a more powerful dual-motor setup

The BMW iX1 draws power from a dual electric motor setup linked to a 66.4kWh battery pack. The setup develops 309hp/494Nm. The EV promises a range of up to 440km on a single charge. The XC40 Recharge runs on dual electric motors paired with a large 78kWh battery pack. The setup produces 408hp/660Nm. It has a claimed range of 418km on a single charge.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the BMW iX1 will set you back by Rs. 66.9 lakh. In comparison, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is available with a price tag of Rs. 56.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the XC40 Recharge is a better option on our shores, with its typically brawny SUV looks and powerful electric motor setup at a significantly lower price tag.