Auto 2 min read

SKODA to launch affordable EV in India: Know its price

By Pradnesh Naik 07:22 pm Sep 29, 202307:22 pm

The ENYAQ iV is SKODA's current flagship EV offering in the European region (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA is gearing up to launch an affordable electric vehicle (EV) in India, with a price tag between Rs. 12.5 lakh and Rs. 16.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The company aims to ride the wave of EV popularity in the country and compete with existing models like the Tata Nexon.ev, Mahindra XUV400, and the upcoming Citroen eC3 Aircross. Martin Jahn, a board member at SKODA Auto, shared the company's plans during an event in Vietnam, where it recently began operations.

The company is exploring partnerships and localized production options

To make an affordable EV for the Indian market, SKODA is exploring various partnerships and localization strategies. One option is adapting Volkswagen's MEB platform for local production, while another involves creating a brand-new electric platform with a local original equipment manufacturer (OEM). Mahindra could be a potential partner for the automaker, given their past collaborations involving the MEB platform and powertrains.

Electrifying existing models is also being looked at

SKODA might electrify one of its current models as its entry-level EV in India. The KUSHAQ and SLAVIA are top contenders, as both are based on the MQB A0 IN platform. By electrifying these vehicles, SKODA could cut costs tied to designing and developing a new model from scratch, while also boosting manufacturing efficiency. A battery capacity of around 40kWh to 45kWh and a single-motor front-wheel-drive layout would make sense for the targeted price range.

Expected launch timeline and future plans for SKODA

SKODA's affordable EV is expected to hit our shores in 2025. Before that, the company plans to introduce the ENYAQ EV in the premium category. The carmaker's strategy for India is part of its larger expansion plans in the ASEAN region. Its Chakan plant plays a key role in supplying vehicles to Vietnam and other future markets. The automaker's line-up in the region will include the KODIAQ, KAROQ, KUSHAQ, SUPERB, SLAVIA, and OCTAVIA, as well as ENYAQ EV.