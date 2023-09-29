Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sells 1L units in record time

1/5

Auto 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara sells 1L units in record time

By Pradnesh Naik 05:40 pm Sep 29, 202305:40 pm

The Grand Vitara is a flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki in India (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara SUV has hit a major sales milestone, selling one lakh units within a year of its launch. The premium mid-size SUV, which rivals the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos, was introduced on September 26 last year. The Grand Vitara is essentially a rebadged version of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is also the carmaker's first car to feature strong hybrid technology, all-wheel-drive capability, and S-CNG technology.

2/5

It has performed impressively in the Indian market

In just a year since its launch, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has become one of India's top-selling hybrid SUVs. It challenges the dominance of Hyundai CRETA, the nation's best-selling mid-size SUV. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, said, "Grand Vitara accelerated Maruti Suzuki's growth in the SUV segment. Maruti Suzuki today is No. 1 in the SUV segment with a market share of 22%."

3/5

The SUV boasts a head-up display and a panoramic sunroof

The Maruti Grand Vitara boasts a range of features that appeal to premium SUV buyers, such as a head-up display, 360-degree-view camera, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. It packs a SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with a 9.0-inch touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected car features. Safety features include six airbags, seat belt warning for all passengers, ISOFIX points for child seats, ABS, EBD, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

4/5

It is available with two hybrid powertrain options

The Grand Vitara is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine, which is available with a mild-hybrid and a strong-hybrid setup. The strong-hybrid variant delivers a combined power output of 115hp of power and peak torque of 141 Nm, while the mild-hybrid version generates 103hp of power and 135Nm of torque. The strong-hybrid version offers fuel efficiency of around 28km/l, while the mild-hybrid version provides approximately 20km/l.

5/5

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Pricing and availability

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered in five variants, including the top-of-the-line strong-hybrid model. Prices start at Rs. 10.7 lakh for the entry-level trim and go up to Rs. 19.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping version. The SUV was co-developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, alongside the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV as a part of their joint venture.