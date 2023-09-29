2024 Nissan Dayz goes official in Japan: Check pricing, features

2024 Nissan Dayz comes equipped with a blind spot monitoring system (Photo credit: Nissan)

The kei car segment remains a popular choice for customers in Japan. To benefit from the trend, Nissan has refreshed its Dayz mini-car with MY-2024 upgrades. The facelifted model features enhancements such as a redesigned radiator grille with the brand's V-motion design. Its Highway Star series sports a chrome-plated line and a wide horizontal rear bumper, while the X and S grades will have a more modern appearance with new headlamps and other minor tweaks.

The updated car gets improved comfort and convenience features

Nissan has focused on enhancing comfort and convenience inside the 2024 Dayz. Depending on the trim level, the interior features full leather-like material with perforations revealing cassis-colored accents. The automaker has also improved storage and usability by adding a deeper tray on the passenger side of the instrument panel, a new cardholder, and a flap in the cup holder to prevent drinks from tipping over. Additionally, Nissan offers a heated steering wheel for added driver comfort during colder days.

It gets an inline-triple engine in two states of tunes

The 2024 Nissan Dayz continues to be powered by a 660cc, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine. The car produces 48hp of maximum power in the base model, while the range-topping trim develops 64hp of power. Both engine options are paired exclusively with an efficient continuously variable transmission (CVT) and are available in either front-wheel-drive (FWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations.

How much does the 2024 Nissan Dayz cost?

The updated Nissan Dayz starts at JPY 1,437,700 (around Rs. 8 lakh) for the base S trim and goes up to JPY 2,080,100 (roughly Rs. 11.58 lakh) for the range-topping Highway Star G Turbo Pro Pilot Edition trim. The MY-2024 model aims to maintain its strong presence in the Japanese kei car market with its refreshed design and improved features.