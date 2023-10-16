Royal Enfield introduces assured buyback program: How it works

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:53 pm Oct 16, 202305:53 pm

Program is initially available in 12 cities across India

Royal Enfield has joined forces with OTO Capital to introduce an industry-first initiative called the Assured Buyback Program. This groundbreaking program aims to offer a hassle-free ownership experience for customers and set a new benchmark in the motorcycle purchasing process. By making motorcycle ownership more accessible and enjoyable, this innovative solution could potentially drive growth in India's mid-size motorcycle segment.

Flexible tenure options and lower EMIs for customers

The Assured Buyback Program provides customers with flexible tenure options ranging from 1-3 years, and monthly EMIs reduced by up to 45%. A guaranteed buyback value of up to 77% based on the chosen tenure, is offered. Plus, customers will receive a cashback incentive at the end of their selected tenure. This unprecedented initiative in the industry gives potential riders peace of mind, allowing them to fully savor their Royal Enfield motorcycling adventure.

Multiple choices for customers at the end of tenure

Once the Assured Buyback tenure is complete, customers have several choices. They can trade in their bike for a new Royal Enfield model, keep their current bike, or return it. The most notable benefit for customers is the lower monthly EMIs combined with a guaranteed buyback value for their Royal Enfield motorcycle, making ownership more affordable and stress-free.

Program initially available in 12 cities across India

Initially, the Assured Buyback Program will be available at dealerships in 12 cities. They include New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Pune, Hyderabad, Indore, and Ahmedabad. The program is expected to extend to more cities soon, granting even more potential riders access to this unique and inventive motorcycle ownership experience.