By Akash Pandey 05:52 pm Oct 16, 202305:52 pm

It is the lightest bike in its category

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced the 2023 edition of the CB300R, a neo sports café roadster, at a price of Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle is now up for booking at BigWing dealerships nationwide. Buyers can choose from two color options: Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Massive Gray Metallic. With its blend of performance, design, and advanced features, the new CB300R is poised to make waves in the Indian motorcycle market.

It is the lightest bike in its category

Drawing inspiration from the retro-themed CB1000R liter-class roadster, the refreshed Honda CB300R sports a minimalistic design. The bike features a muscular fuel tank and an upswept exhaust, embodying its neo sports café essence. Its fully digital instrument cluster offers riders essential information at a glance. An all-LED lighting system, including a round LED headlamp, LED winkers, and an LED taillamp, adds to the bike's visual appeal. Tipping the scales at 146kg, it is the lightest motorcycle in its class.

Disc brakes with dual-channel ABS are added for safety

The 2023 Honda CB300R boasts a 286.01cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder BS6 PGM-FI engine, delivering 30.7hp power and 27.5Nm of torque. It comes fitted with 41mm USD front forks and an adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear, making it well-suited for Indian roads. The braking system comprises a 296mm disc brake at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear, with dual-channel ABS as standard. The motorcycle includes an emergency stop signal and hazard light switch for improved road safety.