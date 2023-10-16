Odysse E2go Graphene electric scooter launched: Check price, features

By Akash Pandey 05:13 pm Oct 16, 202305:13 pm

The electric scooter has a one-year warranty

Odysse Electric Vehicles has introduced a new version of its E2go electric scooter, called the Graphene, priced at Rs. 63,550 (ex-showroom). The scooter can be purchased on Flipkart or at authorized dealerships. Interestingly, the E2go Graphene doesn't require a driving license or registration to be ridden on Indian roads, making it a convenient choice for many users.

Impressive range and convenient charging options

With a range of up to 100km on a single charge, the E2go Graphene is perfect for city commuters. Its portable battery can be fully charged in eight hours, allowing riders to easily recharge the scooter overnight or during work hours. The electric scooter comes with features like a keyless electric start system, USB charging, an anti-theft lock, and a digital speedometer. Additionally, Odysse offers an 18-month warranty on the battery.

Multiple color options and target audience

The E2go Graphene is available in six color options: Matte Black, Combat Red, Scarlet Red, Teal Green, Azure Blue, and Combat Blue. The scooter targets a diverse group of riders, especially those living in urban areas. Nemin Vora, CEO of Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said the Graphene variant "is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and affordability in the electric mobility space."

Other variants and products in Odysse's lineup

Besides the Graphene variant, the Odysse E2go electric scooter comes in three other versions: E2go Lite, E2go Plus, and E2go Pro. The company's lineup also includes three more electric scooters - Hawk, V2, and V2+. Additionally, Odysse offers the Vader electric motorcycle and the EVOQIS electric bike, catering to a wide range of preferences and needs in the electric mobility market.