By Akash Pandey 03:32 pm Oct 16, 2023

The GLE facelift was unveiled earlier this year (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is set to launch two new vehicles in India on November 2, the updated GLE SUV and the all-new AMG C 43 sedan. The GLE has been a top-seller for the brand in India, while the C 43 is expected to make a significant impact, given the success of its predecessor in the market. Both vehicles will cater to India's growing appetite for luxury automobiles, offering customers a blend of performance, technology, and style.

Updated GLE SUV boasts electrified powertrains and enhanced tech

The refreshed GLE SUV, unveiled in February 2023, sports subtle exterior and interior updates but packs major enhancements under the hood. The entire GLE lineup now features electrified powertrains, including a 48V mild-hybrid system. The dashboard remains mostly unchanged, except for a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls and high-end trim finishes previously exclusive to Mercedes' Maybach models. Plus, the GLE now comes with the second-generation MBUX software, while retaining the twin 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and instrument cluster.

New-gen AMG C 43 offers increased power with fewer cylinders

The new AMG C 43 sedan, based on the W206 C-Class, boasts a significant change under its hood: a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine with an electric turbocharger called the M139. This hybrid system replaces the previous 3.0-liter V6 engine and delivers around 400hp and 500Nm of torque. The car also features a 48V mild-hybrid system with a 'boost' function for extra power. A nine-speed automatic gearbox with 'Race Start' sends power to all four wheels.

GLE facelift may be priced above Rs. 1 crore

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift is expected to surpass the Rs. 1 crore mark, while the AMG C 43 sedan is likely to be priced just below Rs. 90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). These two models are poised to bolster Mercedes-Benz's presence in India.