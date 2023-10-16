Harley-Davidson reopens X 440's bookings in India, begins deliveries

By Dwaipayan Roy

Harley-Davidson X 440 is offered in 3 trims

Harley-Davidson has reopened bookings for the X 440 motorcycle in India. To note, it has bagged over 25,000 reservations since its launch. Eager customers can place their orders at Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp dealerships nationwide, or through Harley's official website. The company has also commenced deliveries of the vehicle here, with the first unit delivered to popular YouTuber JS Films.

Price increase and variant details

Initially launched at an introductory price of Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Harley-Davidson X 440 has experienced a price increase of Rs. 10,500. The base Denim trim now costs Rs. 2.40 lakh, while the Vivid variant is priced at Rs. 2.60 lakh. The top-of-the-line S version comes with a price tag of Rs. 2.80 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi). The X 440 is a joint venture between Hero and Harley and is manufactured at Hero's Neemrana factory in Rajasthan.

Engine specifications and performance

The Harley-Davidson X 440 boasts a 440cc, air/oil-cooled engine that generates 27hp of power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 38Nm at 4,000rpm. This single-cylinder motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox, offering a smooth riding experience with impressive low-end and mid-range torque delivery. The motorcycle's performance is further boosted by its lightweight steel trellis frame and responsive suspension system.

Suspension, brakes, and other features

The X 440 rides on an 18-17-inch alloy wheel combination, and features KYB inverted forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear, for optimal handling and comfort. Braking duties are handled by a single disc at both ends, with dual-channel ABS as standard across all trims. The Harley-Davidson X 440 is set to make a significant impact in the Indian motorcycle market, providing riders with a unique blend of style, performance, and value.

