Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition launched at Rs. 81.6 lakh

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition launched at Rs. 81.6 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:59 pm Oct 16, 202301:59 pm

The car is offered in 2 colors

Audi has launched the S5 Sportback Platinum Edition in India, with a price tag of Rs. 81.57 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited-run model comes in two color options: District Green and Mythos Black. It's Audi's third special edition release this festive season, following the Q8 and Q5 special editions. The S5 Sportback Platinum Edition combines exclusivity, luxury, and performance, making it an ideal choice for thrill seekers and car enthusiasts.

2/4

Exterior and interior enhancements for a sporty appeal

The S5 Sportback Platinum Edition has Matrix LED headlights with laser light technology. A Black Styling Package adds black accents to the grille, Audi rings, air intakes, and window trim, boosting the car's sporty appeal. Red brake calipers with 'S' lettering and LED taillights with dynamic turn signals round out the exterior design. Inside, Nappa leather upholstery in Magma Red adds a luxurious touch, while carbon atlas decorative inserts highlight the vehicle's sporty nature.

3/4

Advanced technology for a seamless driving experience

The S5 Sportback Platinum Edition comes with an MMI system that features intelligent free-text search and voice recognition functions. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster in Full-HD resolution offers three customizable view modes: Sport, S performance, and Dynamic. The MMI touch display allows for easy phone integration for music, navigation, and third-party apps. LED sills with an 'S' logo projection on the entrance of the front doors light up the way when getting in or out of the car.

4/4

Powerful engine for impressive performance

Underneath it all, the Audi S5 Sportback's Platinum Edition is powered by a 3.0-liter, TFSI, V6 petrol engine with turbocharging, and a mix of direct and indirect injection. This engine delivers an impressive 354hp of power and 500Nm of torque available between 1,370 and 4,500rpm, ensuring an exhilarating driving experience for enthusiasts.