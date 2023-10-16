2024 Volvo EM90 minivan revealed with fender-mounted cameras, electric powertrain

2024 Volvo EM90 minivan revealed with fender-mounted cameras, electric powertrain

Oct 16, 2023

The car rides on 20-inch wheels

Volvo's 2024 EM90, an all-new electric minivan, has been revealed ahead of its official debut. Images of this groundbreaking vehicle were recently released on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) website during the homologation process. The EM90 seems to share some design elements with the Zeekr 009, such as the pillars, door handles, side mirrors, and fender-mounted cameras. However, the front and rear have been revamped to showcase Volvo's iconic style.

Key specifications and features

According to the MIIT website, the 2024 Volvo EM90 measures 5,207mm long, 2,022mm wide, and 1,857mm tall. It will come with options for 19- or 20-inch wheels and will weigh in at 2,763kg. The wheelbase is the same as the Zeekr 009, at 3,200mm. The EM90 is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor that generates 268hp of power. A twin-motor, all-wheel-drive setup with 536hp could also be in the works.

Battery and range details

While specific battery details for the EM90 haven't been revealed yet, its sibling, the Zeekr 009, uses a lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt pack from CATL. The 140kWh battery provides a range of 822.3km based on the China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle (CLTC), while a smaller 116kWh pack offers a range of 702km on a single charge.

Official reveal and preorders

Set to be officially unveiled on November 12, the Volvo EM90 is now open for preorders in China, where it will be manufactured. Dubbed a "Scandinavian living room on the move," the EM90 marks Volvo's first foray into the minivan market, a departure from its usual line-up of SUVs, sedans, as well as wagons.