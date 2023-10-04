BGMI-maker Krafton announces incubator for Indian gaming start-ups

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:41 pm Oct 04, 2023

The program will back 6-10 teams every year

Krafton, the mastermind behind the hit game BGMI, has launched the Krafton India Gaming Incubator (KIGI). This will bolster and broaden India's gaming landscape. Spanning six months to a year, this program will back 6-10 teams each year by offering mentorship and access to Krafton's in-house resources, such as data analytics and market research. Once they've completed the program, participants can opt to self-publish their games or pursue venture capital funding from Krafton and external investors.

What are the criteria for selection and mentorship?

KIGI is on the lookout for ventures that are scalable, receptive to mentorship, passionate regarding game development, and keen on future funding opportunities. However, gambling and real money gaming-focused entities won't be eligible for this initiative. Chosen participants will receive guidance from esteemed gaming executives, game creators, and industry experts, including PUBG Studios' creative director Dave Curd, and Krafton's game producer Harns Kim.

Financial support up to Rs. 1.25 crore is available

Financial support through the KIGI program will range from $50,000 (around Rs. 41.6 lakh) to $150,000 (roughly Rs. 1.25 crore), based on each company's needs. Krafton is actively searching for students, early-stage start-ups, and independent developers to join this initiative. Leading the program is former Electronic Arts and Gameloft executive Anuj Sahani, who anticipates "the emergence of groundbreaking ideas and games from the program."

How to apply for the program?

Startups interested in the KIGI program can apply via Krafton's website (https://www.krafton.com/en/csr/krafton-india-gaming-incubator/). The initiative aims to equip aspiring designers, developers, and creators with the resources and mentorship necessary to bring their ideas to fruition. With KIGI's launch, Krafton is making a significant move in supporting and nurturing India's gaming industry.