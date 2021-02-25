-
'PUBG: New State' announced for iOS, Android; Unavailable in IndiaLast updated on Feb 26, 2021, 12:53 am
-
The battle royale phenomenon PUBG Mobile is getting a sequel set in the same universe. Launching on a yet unspecified date in 2021, PUBG: New State will be launched on both iOS and Android platforms.
Pre-registrations for the alpha run of the game have already begun on Google Play, but there is no sign of the same on the Apple App Store yet.
-
-
Proven formula
'New State' borrows 'Call of Duty's futuristic trope and weapons
-
Set in the year 2051, New State embraces the advanced warfare trend used successfully by the Call of Duty series.
The sequel follows the events of the current PUBG game, thrusting players in a place called Troi that's rife with anarchy, while also providing a convenient excuse to use advanced weapons.
The game brings familiar futuristic tropes involving drones, slick vehicles, and advanced shields/weapons.
-
Details
Pre-registration unavailable in India; Final game will likely remain banned
-
This also brings bad news for legions of Indian PUBG Mobile fans, because the pre-registration for the alpha version isn't available in the country.
The only way to even view the alpha registration in the Play Store requires using a VPN to bypass country-wise restrictions.
This isn't surprising since the game has been banned in India owing to ongoing political tensions with China.
-
Drawing inspiration
Borrows customization elements from 'Apex Legends' to spice up gameplay
-
While continuing the unique game mechanics that defined a genre, New State also brings some evolutionary changes borrowed from its contemporaries. The new in-game weapon customization feature is the foremost example of this and is squarely borrowed from Apex Legends.
These unlockable customizations add kits and attachments such as grenade launchers, drones, and ballistics shields that promise to radically change the flow of gameplay.
-
But there's FAU-G
Indian content creators will lose out on this cash train
-
PUBG: New State's mobile-only launch stands testament to the power of the platform and underscores how it has ballooned to account for 60 percent of the global video game revenue.
Unfortunately, India's soft war with China will leave Indian content creators unable to cash in on the PUBG craze the second time over. Having said that, India has its own alternative: FAU-G.