The battle royale phenomenon PUBG Mobile is getting a sequel set in the same universe. Launching on a yet unspecified date in 2021, PUBG: New State will be launched on both iOS and Android platforms. Pre-registrations for the alpha run of the game have already begun on Google Play, but there is no sign of the same on the Apple App Store yet.

Proven formula 'New State' borrows 'Call of Duty's futuristic trope and weapons

Set in the year 2051, New State embraces the advanced warfare trend used successfully by the Call of Duty series. The sequel follows the events of the current PUBG game, thrusting players in a place called Troi that's rife with anarchy, while also providing a convenient excuse to use advanced weapons. The game brings familiar futuristic tropes involving drones, slick vehicles, and advanced shields/weapons.

Details Pre-registration unavailable in India; Final game will likely remain banned

This also brings bad news for legions of Indian PUBG Mobile fans, because the pre-registration for the alpha version isn't available in the country. The only way to even view the alpha registration in the Play Store requires using a VPN to bypass country-wise restrictions. This isn't surprising since the game has been banned in India owing to ongoing political tensions with China.

Drawing inspiration Borrows customization elements from 'Apex Legends' to spice up gameplay

While continuing the unique game mechanics that defined a genre, New State also brings some evolutionary changes borrowed from its contemporaries. The new in-game weapon customization feature is the foremost example of this and is squarely borrowed from Apex Legends. These unlockable customizations add kits and attachments such as grenade launchers, drones, and ballistics shields that promise to radically change the flow of gameplay.

But there's FAU-G Indian content creators will lose out on this cash train