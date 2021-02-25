Google has integrated lightweight HTML5 games into its Chrome browser for Android. These games can be played online on mid-range and budget smartphones. The project is aimed at developing countries such as India and Indonesia. The games have been in development for a year under an experimental project called GameSnacks, and will additionally be accessible via Google Assistant.

Chrome integration GameSnacks targets developing countries with 2G and 3G internet connectivity

GameSnacks's titles will exist in a separate section in a new tab in the Chrome browser for Android. This feature is exclusive to India, Indonesia, Kenya, and Nigeria for now. The games can also be accessed using the Top Sites button in a new tab. As an experiment for Indian users, games will be added alongside article cards under the Google app's Discover section.

Featherweight HTML5 games are versatile and easy to optimize

HTML5 games are similar to Flash Player games; they are not resource-intensive. They are versatile and can be easily optimized for a variety of devices. The games are so lightweight they load instantly even on the 3G internet connection we tested. Since February 2020, Google's partners have built more than 100 games. Millions already play these games through the website gamesnacks.com.

More reach GameSnacks project developed by Google's Area 120 idea incubator

GameSnacks is an experiment project from Area 120, Google's in-house idea incubator. The games were initially available only on the project's website and on the Indonesian GoJek app. With Chrome integration, Google aims to improve the reach and accessibility of these games to a wider audience. The company is also working on making the games accessible through voice commands using Google Assistant.

Future plans Google exploring avenues to integrate HTML5 games with other apps