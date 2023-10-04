Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB

By Sanjana Shankar 11:17 am Oct 04, 202311:17 am

XRP is up 3.88% since yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped 0.83% in the past 24 hours to trade at $27,374.66. Compared to last week, it is up 4.34%. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.72% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,637.25. It is up 2.89% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $534 billion and $196.92 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $211.09, down 1.91% from yesterday and down 0.88% from last week. XRP's price is $0.55 today, increasing by 3.88% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 6.05%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 3.08%) and $0.066 (down 2.31%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 22.17% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.12 (down 2.34%), $4.01 (down 3.13%), $0.0000077 (down 1.57%), and $0.55 (down 1.38%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 22.17% while Polka Dot has gained 0.44%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.0% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 9.14%.

Here are the top gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are XRP, UNUS SED LEO, Gala, Stellar, and Conflux. They are trading at $0.55 (up 3.88%), $3.83 (up 2.92%), $0.011 (up 1.52%), $0.11 (up 1.34%), and $0.11 (up 1.21%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $21101 (down 0.48%), respectively.

These are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Bitcoin SV, eCash, Aave, Stacks, and EOS. They are trading at $36.60 (down 9.18%), $0.000022 (down 8.19%), $64.43 (down 7.21%), $0.44 (down 6.51%), and $0.55 (down 6.30%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, Avalanche, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $27,366.73 (down 0.78%), $7.51 (down 1.22%), $9.35 (up 0.61%), and $4.30 (down 4.12%), respectively.

Take a look at the top NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Tezos, and Axie Infinity are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.10 (down 0.26%), $0.44 (down 6.51%), $0.55 (down 2.12%), $0.66 (down 3.15%), and $4.42 (down 4.01%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 0.23% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.97 billion, which marks a 17.93% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.04 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.22 trillion three months ago.