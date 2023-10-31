ASUS ROG Phone 8 series: Check expected features, launch timeline

1/3

Technology 2 min read

ASUS ROG Phone 8 series: Check expected features, launch timeline

By Sanjana Shankar 03:12 pm Oct 31, 202303:12 pm

The series is expected to debut by early 2024

ASUS has revealed that its forthcoming ROG Phone 8 series will be equipped with the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. This advanced chipset is anticipated to deliver substantial performance enhancements compared to the previous generation. However, the company is yet to announce a release date for these new gaming-centric smartphones. Rumors suggest the launch could happen either later in 2023 or early next year in China.

2/3

Performance boost with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

The integration of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 into the ROG Phone 8 series is expected to offer many benefits. They include a 30% increase in CPU performance, 20% greater energy efficiency, a 25% boost in GPU performance, and a remarkable 98% improvement in AI capabilities compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered ROG Phone 7 series. ROG Phone 8 series could comprise three models, namely the ROG Phone 8, ROG Phone 8 Pro, and ROG Phone 8 Ultimate.

3/3

Geekbench listing reveals specifications

In September, supposedly the ROG Phone 8, surfaced on the Geekbench benchmark database. The listing indicated that the smartphone will come with 16GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and Android 14, featuring a layer of ROG UI on top. The ROG Phone 8 may also offer a 6,000mAh battery, 256GB storage, a 144Hz display, and fast wired charging support. It will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, per Android Authority.