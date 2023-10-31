How Apple's 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro fares against costlier models

By Akash Pandey 01:15 pm Oct 31, 202301:15 pm

The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro supports up to 24GB of RAM

Apple has unveiled the new MacBook Pro starting at Rs. 1,69,900. Its 14-inch model with the M3 chipset is a more cost-effective alternative to premium models with M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. Notably, this new variant comes as a successor to the 13-inch model with Touch Bar, which Apple has now officially discontinued. It could be an appealing option for those seeking something more than a MacBook Air, but aren't willing to pay for expensive Pros in the lineup.

Comparing base trim with upper-end models

The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is the entry-level Pro model, sharing numerous characteristics with the high-end 14-inch variants, including the contemporary design, with an HDMI slot, card reader, 1080p webcam, and MagSafe. It includes a similar mini-LED ProMotion (120Hz) screen with 1,600-nits peak brightness. This model diverges in aspects like having only two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports instead of three. Also, it has a single internal fan rather than two. However, it supports similar wireless connectivity options: Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Differences in performance and configuration

The more wallet-friendly MacBook Pro model is equipped with the base M3 chip, featuring an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. In contrast, the M3 Pro and M3 Max offer up to 16 CPU cores (both with options of up to 40 GPU cores). Moreover, Pro/Max chips have an increased bandwidth. The entry-level M3 model is restricted to up to 24GB/2TB, while the pricier M3 Pro and M3 Max models can be outfitted with up to 128GB/8TB of storage.

Should you buy the M3 model?

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 has a starting price tag of Rs. 1,69,900 for the 8GB/512GB version. This new entry-level MacBook Pro presents a budget-conscious option for those desiring a MacBook Pro experience without shelling more for the high-end models. Intriguingly, the base M3 chip's reduced power usage results in up to 22 hours of battery life for the entry-level model, as opposed to 18 hours for the costlier 14-inch variants.