Apple discontinues 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

1/3

Technology 2 min read

Apple discontinues 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

By Akash Pandey 11:44 am Oct 31, 202311:44 am

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is no longer listed on Apple's official website

Apple has officially bid farewell to the 13-inch MacBook Pro, introducing the new 14-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the M3 processor as its successor. This model was unveiled during the 'Scary Fast' event. The 13-inch model had long been a staple in Apple's offerings, even with its dated design and the presence of the Touch Bar, which harkened back to the company's contentious butterfly MacBook Pro era.

2/3

The 14-inch MacBook Pro offers a better deal

The revamped 14-inch MacBook Pro now comes with a starting price of $1,499, powered by the M3 processor. Before this update, there were speculations that the 13-inch MacBook Pro would receive a makeover and continue to be sold at its initial price of $1,299. Instead, Apple opted to phase out the model altogether and slash the price of its $2,000 14-inch MacBook Pro to make it more appealing to buyers.

3/3

The 13-inch model is not available on official website

The 13-inch MacBook Pro has been removed from Apple's lineup and is no longer available on their website. In the past, the MacBook Air held the distinction of being Apple's most sought-after MacBook, while the 13-inch MacBook Pro was the top choice among Pro models due to its lower cost. A significant number of customers opted for the 13-inch MacBook Pro because of its "pro" moniker, despite its limited features and the availability of better Mac alternatives.