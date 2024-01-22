PM Modi to lead rituals of Ram Mandir consecration today

1/7

India 3 min read

PM Modi to lead rituals of Ram Mandir consecration today

By Snehadri Sarkar 09:25 am Jan 22, 202409:25 am

PM Modi will fly to Ayodhya and green-light the inauguration rituals by 12:05pm

The high-voltage pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Mandir will take place on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seers and around 8,000 guests. PM Modi will fly to Ayodhya and green-light the inauguration rituals by 12:05pm. Leading up to the program, the prime minister had started an 11-day ritual on January 12 to prepare himself to participate in the consecration ceremony.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is widely considered one of the most significant pilgrimage sites for Hindus, as it is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. The temple, built at an estimated cost of Rs. 18,000 crore, is 161 feet in height, 250 feet in width, and 380 feet in length. Ahead of the temple's historic inauguration, security has been tightened in and around Ayodhya and other major parts of the nation.

3/7

PM's 5-hour Ayodhya visit

The prime minister will reportedly arrive at the Ayodhya airport at 10:25am and then board a helicopter to reach the event venue by 10:55am. Between 11:00am and 12:00pm, Modi might take a tour of the Ram temple premises before the start of the consecration rituals at 12:05pm. After its conclusion, Modi will leave the ceremony at around 12:55pm and arrive at the venue of a public function by 1:00pm. Afterward, the PM will leave for Kuber Tila at 2:10pm.

4/7

Major names attending today's Ram Mandir inauguration

Besides the prime minister, CM Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat will address the temple's inauguration ceremony. The consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla is set to witness the participation of roughly 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 "eminent" guests. The inauguration of the Ram temple will be live screened between 11:00am and 1:00pm. DD News will also telecast it live.

5/7

Security strengthened in Ayodhya

A multi-layer security cover has been implemented for the Pran Prathistha event. 10,000 CCTV cameras and AI-based drones are tracking the movement of people. Police personnel have been deployed in plain clothes at the venue. Multiple NDRF teams trained to tackle chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear attacks, drowning incidents, and disasters like earthquakes have been deployed, reports said. Snipers are also stationed at rooftops and important locations. Intelligence Bureau and RAW personnel have also been deployed in the temple town.

6/7

These states have announced holiday today

A public holiday has been declared on Monday in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana for the historic inauguration of the temple. Meanwhile, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Tripura, Rajasthan, and Assam have also declared half-day closures on Monday, with government offices set to remain closed until 2:30pm in these states.

7/7

Shankaracharyas opt out of Ram Mandir event

The landmark event has also attracted controversies, including the one that involves the Shankaracharyas (religious leaders) of four premier monasteries staying away. As per the Shankaracharyas of Puri and Joshimath, an incomplete temple cannot be consecrated. They have also questioned why Modi will be inside the sanctum sanctorum while the Shankaracharyas have been allotted seats outside.