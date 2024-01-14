Maldives: President Muizzu's party loses mayoral poll amid India row

By Snehadri Sarkar 12:38 pm Jan 14, 2024

The pro-India opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) on Saturday secured a landslide victory in Male's mayoral election, dealing a blow to President Mohamed Muizzu's party, the People's National Congress. MDP candidate Adam Azim was elected as the new mayor of the Maldives' capital. The post was held by Muizzu until recently. To recall, Muizzu had stepped down from the position to contest the presidential elections in 2023.

Azim received 45% votes in Male mayoral election: Report

According to Maldivis-based news outlet Adhadhu, Azim received 45% of the votes. On the other hand, government candidate Azima Shukoor received around 29% of the vote. Reports also said that the mayoral election, which took place on Saturday, was marked by a low turnout. This victory might also revitalize the political fate of the MDP, which still holds a majority in Parliament.

President Muizzu reacts to mayoral poll result

Following Azim's landslide victory, the Maldives president's office said that Muizzu congratulated him on his win. Furthermore, he vowed that his government would cooperate fully with the Male city council and the newly elected mayor. Meanwhile, Azim expressed his gratitude to everyone who voted in his support and promised to be a mayor for all, "working tirelessly" to make Male a "better city."

Ongoing diplomatic row between India and Maldives

The mayoral polls took place amid a diplomatic row with India over derogatory remarks made by three deputy ministers of the Muizzu-led government against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The controversy started with now-suspended deputy minister Mariyam Shiuna calling PM Modi a "puppet of Israel" and a "clown" after he shared photos of his visit to Lakshadweep. India flagged the matter with the Muizzu government, following which the three ministers were suspended.

No one can bully us: Maldives president amid India row

In his first remarks since the row, Muizzu said that no one has the license to "bully" the Maldives because the country is small. He made the remarks shortly after returning from a five-day trip to China on Saturday. He also highlighted the country's vast exclusive economic zone of 900,000 square kilometers, adding that the "Maldives is one of the countries with the biggest share of this ocean."