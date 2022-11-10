World

Maldives: 8 Indians among 10 migrant workers die in fire

Written by Prateek Talukdar Nov 10, 2022, 07:49 pm 2 min read

Around 28 people were rescued from the spot. The identities of the other deceased are yet to be ascertained. However, some reports said one of the them hailed from Bangladesh

At least 10 people including eight Indian migrant workers lost their lives in a fire in Male city of Maldives on Thursday. Several critically injured in the blaze were rushed to a hospital for treatment. The Indian High Commission confirmed that the incident occurred in the workers' crammed-up lodgings. The Commission issued two helpline numbers saying they are in touch with the Maldivian authorities.

Context Why does this story matter?

Migrant workers—mostly from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka—reportedly constitute half of the popular holiday destination and densely-populated Male's total population, which stands at 2.5 lakhs. The poor working and living conditions of the migrant workers were highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic when the rate of spread among migrant workers was three times higher than that of the resident populace.

Lone window Fire started in the garage on ground floor

A fire department official said that it took them around four hours to douse the fire. The fire broke out in a vehicle repair garage on the ground floor. The upper floor of the building was the workers' quarters which had only one window. Firefighters said they recovered 10 bodies from the floor. The cause has not been ascertained yet.

Relief Relief center set up in a stadium

The National Disaster Management Authority of Maldives said it had set up an evacuation center in a nearby stadium and efforts were on to provide relief. The blaze erupted at the M Nirufehi area near Maaveyo Mosque around 12:30 am (local time). The firefighting team reached the site at 12:33 am and the fire was put out by 4:34 am.

Twitter Post Fire engulfs building

Deadliest fire tragedy in the #Maldives. 11 dead bodies found so far. Reportedly all are migrant workers, packed in an overcrowded accommodation above a garage in the capital Male’ City. pic.twitter.com/Y9FhKSnDkz — Save Maldives (@SaveMaldivess) November 10, 2022

Twitter Post The High Commission of India tweeted out a condolence message

We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals.



We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities.



For any assistance, HCI can be reached on following numbers:

+9607361452 ; +9607790701 — India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) November 10, 2022