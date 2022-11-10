World

Man shares photos to 'prove' he's King Charles' secret child

Written by Sneha Das Nov 10, 2022, 01:55 pm 2 min read

Dorante-Day came up with new pictures to prove his claim

A man named Simon Dorante-Day from Queensland in Australia has been claiming to be King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's secret love child for years now. After Queen Elizabeth II's death, the 56-year-old man claimed that he was conceived in 1965 when Charles and Camilla were 17 and 18 years old respectively. Recently, Dorante-Day came up with new pictures to prove his claim.

Facebook post Dorante-Day shared photos to prove Camilla is his mother

The Australian man released a few new pictures to "prove" that the Queen Consort is his mother. Dorante-Day posted images on Facebook showing side-by-side photos of himself, Camilla, and her son Tom Parker Bowles. He said that the images were sent by one of his supporters because they showed "undeniable physical similarities." The post received many likes from supporters of his claim.

Comparison Comparisons between myself and Tom Parker Bowles are interesting: Dorante-Day

"I think the comparisons between myself and Tom Parker Bowles are some of the most interesting. Supporters and visitors to my Facebook pages are always sending me comparisons," he told 7 News. "But it's important for people to know that my belief that Charles and Camilla are my parents isn't based on photos," the Queenslander told the news channel.

Research Dorante-Day claimed to have a lot of research and evidence

The man added that he has a lot of research and evidence to back up his claims. "And I want people to remember that my case has spent a long time in the courts, trying to find a resolution and my legal battles are still continuing," Dorante-Day said. He revealed that he was also considering legal action against the royals.

Discussion Dorante-Day discussed the legalities with senior legal figures

Dorante-Day was even planning to take King Charles III to the court for DNA testing. Recently, he discussed the legal process of the paternity case with senior legal figures to take action against the King. Earlier in September, the man revealed that his case did not slow down or fall apart despite King Charles' rise to the throne.

Information Dorante-Day wrote a letter to Queen Elizabeth II earlier this year

Earlier this year, the Australian alleged that he had written a letter to Queen Elizabeth II in which he requested her to encourage her son to participate in the DNA testing.