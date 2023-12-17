Modi to inaugurate Varanasi's 2nd Vande Bharat train, Kashi-Tamil Sangamam

1/6

India 3 min read

Modi to inaugurate Varanasi's 2nd Vande Bharat train, Kashi-Tamil Sangamam

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:36 am Dec 17, 202311:36 am

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Varanasi's 2nd Vande Bharat train and other projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly flag off the second Vande Bharat Express train in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. He will also flag off a new train between Banaras and Kanyakumari, the country's two religious seats. During his two-day visit to the state, PM Modi is also scheduled to unveil multiple projects worth over Rs. 19,150 crore. He will also likely participate in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Sewapuri and a sporting event, the Kashi Sansad Khel Pratiyogita 2023.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The new trains are poised to make inter-state travel to and from PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi and Banaras quicker. The first Vander Bharat train under this initiative also ran between Delhi and Varanasi. It's also the fastest train in India, with a reported 180 km/h top speed. In 2019, Indian Railways announced India's first independently manufactured engine-less Vande Bharat train to acknowledge its Make in India status.

3/6

PM Modi announced on X about his Varanasi visit

On Saturday, PM Modi took to social media platform X, saying, "Tomorrow evening onwards, I will be among my sisters and brothers of Kashi." "I will take part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and later will inaugurate the @KTSangamam, a landmark forum that celebrates our unique cultural traditions and diversity," he wrote. However, before heading to Varanasi, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Surat Airport in Gujarat and the Surat Diamond Bourse.

4/6

New Vande Bharat train to boost Varanasi-Delhi rail journey

The new Vande Bharat train will reportedly complete the Varanasi-Delhi journey in eight hours and stop at Kanpur and Prayagraj. This is part of the Centre's massive railway expansion plan. By 2047, it reportedly plans to have 4,500 Vande Bharat trains running across the country. This was recently announced by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also revealed plans for India's first high-speed bullet train by 2026-27.

5/6

Inauguration of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2.0, Swarved Mahamandir

On Sunday evening, PM Modi will inaugurate the second phase of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2023, a cultural exchange program, at Namo Ghat under the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" vision. The first group of the Tamil delegation left Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday, with around 1,400 people expected to travel from various parts of Tamil Nadu. During their time in Kashi, they will also visit Prayagraj and Ayodhya. The following day, PM Modi will inaugurate the Swarved Mahamandir and address devotees.

6/6

Know about other railway projects

PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for many projects totaling over Rs. 19,150 crore, including the New Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Nagar-New Bhaupur Dedicated Freight Corridor Project. Other projects include the Ballia-Ghazipur City rail line doubling, the Indara-Dohrighat rail line gauge conversion, the Dohrighat-Mau MEMU train, and a pair of Long Haul cargo trains on the recently launched Dedicated Freight Corridor. He will also flag off the 10,000th locomotive built by Banaras Locomotive Works.