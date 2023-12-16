Indian Navy intercepts Malta-flagged vessel allegedly hijacked by pirates

1/5

India 2 min read

Indian Navy intercepts Malta-flagged vessel allegedly hijacked by pirates

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:36 pm Dec 16, 202304:36 pm

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas

The Indian Navy responded swiftly to a distress call about a hijacking incident involving Malta-flagged MV Ruen in the Arabian Sea on Thursday. The Navy said on Saturday that the ship with 18 crew members onboard had sent a "Mayday" message on the United Kingdom Maritime Operations Portal (UKMTO) on Thursday, indicating boarding by six unknown individuals— likely Somali pirates.

2/5

Continuous monitoring and assistance provided by Indian Navy

Responding to it, the Indian Navy diverted a Naval Maritime Patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden to locate and assist the ship, MV Ruen. On Friday morning, the Navy aircraft tracked down MV Ruen and flew over the hijacked ship as it continued sailing toward the Somali coast in eastern Africa.

3/5

Here's what the Defense Ministry said

In an official statement, the Defense Ministry said that the Indian Navy's warship intercepted MV Ruen in the early hours of Saturday. The situation is closely monitored in association with other agencies in the region. "The Indian Navy remains committed to being a first responder in the region and ensuring safety of merchant shipping, along with international partners and friendly foreign countries," added the release.

4/5

You can read Defense Ministry's full statement here

5/5

First hijack by Somali pirates since 2017: Know more

This intervention by the Indian Navy is a significant achievement in the international efforts to combat piracy in the region. In the broader seas, a Spanish navy ship is reportedly racing toward a Maltese-flagged vessel that is suspected of being hijacked by pirates off the Somalian coast. If confirmed, this will mark the first successful hijacking since 2017 by Somali pirates after international navies cracked down on piracy in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.