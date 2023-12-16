What is JN.1? New COVID-19 variant detected in Kerala

By Snehadri Sarkar 03:33 pm Dec 16, 202303:33 pm

New COVID-19 variant reported in Kerala

Kerala has detected a case of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1, official sources confirmed on Saturday. A sample from a 79-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test on November 18, they added. She experienced mild symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and had recovered from COVID-19. Here's everything you need to know about JN.1, which was first detected in the United States in September.

The JN.1 is a descendant of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.86. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognizes it as a "notable descendant lineage" of Omicron, noting its transmissibility and immune evasion capabilities. The variant has recently been spreading in nations like the United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK), Spain, Iceland, Portugal, etc. So far, it has been detected in 38 nations, including India, and is believed to be responsible for the recent spike in hospitalizations in some countries.

India's recent spike in COVID-19 cases

The latest Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data has also confirmed the presence of the new JN.1 variant in Kerala. This comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state. While India recorded 312 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, Kerala alone reported 280 cases in 24 hours. According to the National Indian Medical Association COVID Task Force co-chairperson, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, JN.1 might be a contributing factor to the recent surge in India's coronavirus cases.

Kerala government's plans to restrict spread

With the discovery of the new COVID-19 strain in the southern state, authorities have emphasized the need to continuously monitor the novel virus. Furthermore, some reports also suggested that the Kerala government might impose preventive measures and restrictions in sensitive areas if the cases continue to rise. Meanwhile, experts have said these cases are not severe for the majority of patients, and updated vaccines and treatments remain effective against the JN.1 sub-strain.

Tamil Nadu on alert as COVID-19 cases spike in Kerala

Following the detection of the new coronavirus variant in Kerala, the government of Tamil Nadu sent COVID-19-positive samples for testing. "Tamil Nadu state government ordered an increase in RT-PCR tests wherever there are more fever cases," state Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday. "We have tested 264 people with fever. Of them, eight people tested positive for COVID-19," he added.