Now Hindu group demands survey of Agra's Shahi Jama Masjid

India

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:16 pm Dec 16, 202301:16 pm

A Hindu group has demanded survey of Agra's Shahi Jama Masjid

A Hindu group, Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, demanded a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Friday, sparking fresh tensions in the predominantly Muslim area. This comes after the Allahabad High Court allowed a preliminary survey of the Shahi Idgah Masjid, which is next to the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. A heavy police force has been deployed in the area after the Hindu Mahasabha celebrated the HC decision despite warnings from local authorities.

Why does this story matter?

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) recently surveyed the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and is expected to submit its report in the coming days. These mosques are among the several that Hindu right-wing groups claim were previously temples destroyed by Muslim "invaders." After its formation, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fanned the issue in the 1980s and 1990s as a purported reclamation project.

Emperor Aurangzeb buried 'Vigrah' in mosque: Hindu Mahasabha

While demanding the survey, Hindu Mahasabha National Spokesperson Sanjay Jat alleged that a Vigrah (an idol) from the Keshavdev Temple in Mathura was buried by Emperor Aurangzeb beneath the mosque's stairs, per India Today. After this, authorities and community leaders stepped in to prevent any potential clash between the two groups. Chairman of Bharatiya Muslim Vikas Parishad Sami Aghai expressed trust in India's legal system even after losing the legal battle for Shahi Idgah at the Allahabad HC.

Know about Allahabad HC's decision

On Thursday, the HC granted permission for a survey of the Shahi Idgah Masjid in Mathura. The court said it will decide upon the formation of the panel that will conduct the survey on Monday. The order came on a plea filed by the Hindu Sena, which claims that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb built the mosque by demolishing a temple marking Lord Krishna's birthplace.

Court order challenged for violating agreements and acts

Meanwhile, the Muslim side argued that the court's decision contradicted a 1968 agreement between Hindus and Muslims. They also claimed that the ruling violates the Places of Worship Act of 1991. In 1968, the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and the Shahi Masjid Idgah Trust signed an agreement, under which around 10.9 acres of land were allocated for rebuilding the Krishna Janmbhoomi temple. The remaining 2.5 acres were given for the existing mosque.