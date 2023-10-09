UP: Minor girl gang-raped, filmed by father's acquaintances

UP: Minor girl gang-raped, filmed by father's acquaintances

By Riya Baibhawi 11:50 pm Oct 09, 2023

All the accused knew the victim's father

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was abducted and gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district. A Class 11 student, she was going to school in an auto-rickshaw when three men allegedly coerced her onto their bike and took her to a hotel. Reportedly, the trio also filmed the act and threatened to release the video if she reported the incident. The victim revealed that when she protested, they tried to strangle her. All the accused knew the victim's father.

Victim's father files police complaint

A case was filed against the three accused men by the victim's family after she told them about the incident. Hapur Superintendent of Police Rajkumar Aggarwal confirmed that an FIR was lodged by her father. It was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 and 376D. "His daughter was gang-raped by some of his acquaintances. The rape took place inside a hotel on Modinagar Road," a police official said.

Uptick of rape cases in Uttar Pradesh

Earlier this month, a 60-year-old man reportedly raped a five-year-old girl and later hanged himself. According to NDTV, the incident took place in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. Similarly, on Thursday, one of the two accused was arrested in UP's Ballia in connection with a case pertaining to the gang rape of a minor Dalit girl. A 2022 report published by Deccan Herald said that a rape is committed every three hours in Uttar Pradesh.

Women's safety deteriorating in India?

The rising rape and sexual abuse cases, especially against women and minors, in recent times highlight the issue of sexual violence and related in our country. Apart from taking action against the accused and ensuring safety, raising awareness, promoting sex education, and supporting survivors are pivotal to combat such crimes. This multifaceted approach ensures comprehensive solutions to societal problems.