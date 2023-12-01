PM Modi proposes to host 2028 COP33 Summit in India

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:20 pm Dec 01, 202306:20 pm

Modi proposed hosting COP33 in India in 2028

At the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, also called COP28, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed hosting COP33 in India in 2028. During his address in Dubai, Modi urged nations across the globe to work together to cut global emissions drastically. The Indian PM also revealed that India's emissions are very low compared to other countries with much smaller populations.

Why does this story matter?

Modi received a grand welcome upon his arrival in Dubai on Friday to attend the summit. The COP is the top decision-making body of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), formed to assess progress in dealing with climate change. Besides disrupting the environment and causing biodiversity loss, climate change is set to affect both developing and underdeveloped nations. Overall, climate change is expected to have a devastating impact on the world's poor due to geography and low income.

Goal is to bring down emissions intensity by 45%: Modi

In his ceremonial opening of the summit, Modi revealed the decision to increase the share of non-fossil fuel to 50% and said India's goal is to bring down emissions intensity by 45% by 2030. "We will also keep going ahead towards our goal of net zero by 2070," he said at the event. "Today, from this forum, I announce one more pro-planet, pro-active, and positive initiative—the Green Credit initiative," he added. Notably, the "Green Credit" initiative encourages environmentally friendly practices.

India on track to meet NDC targets: Modi

While lauding India, Modi said that the country's contribution to global carbon emissions is less than 4%, despite being home to 17% of the world's population. Pitching India as an ideal example of the balance between economy and ecology before the world, he said the country was one of the few economies on track to meet Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets. NDC is a climate action plan to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts.

PM Modi meets David Cameron, Tony Blair at COP28 summit

After his address at the COP28 Summit, the Indian prime minister also took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed his happiness at meeting some "friends" at the event. "Happy to meet my friends, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and former UK PM Mr. Tony Blair during the COP28 Summit," he tweeted. "Admire their passion to work towards sustainable development," Modi added.

PM Modi's packed schedule at COP28

During his visit, Modi is set to deliver four speeches, attend two climate-focused initiatives, and hold seven bilateral meetings. He is expected to advocate for the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), which was introduced in September at the G20 Summit in New Delhi. He will also launch LeadIT 2.0, a leadership group for energy transition, at an event co-hosted by India and Sweden.