Asian Youth boxing: Three more Indians enter finals

The gold medalists in the youth category will be awarded prize money of $6,000, while silver and bronze medalists will claim $3,000 and $1,500 respectively

World youth bronze-medalist Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) was among three Indian male boxers who advanced to the finals of the Asian Youth Championships in Dubai. Chongtham defeated Tajikistan's Akarali Abdurakhivonzoda 5-0 on Friday night to make the summit clash. Joining him in the finals were Suresh Vishwanath (48kg) and Jaydeep Rawat (57kg). Vishwanath defeated Bahrain's Fadel Sayed 5-0.

Semifinals

Lashu Yadav and Deepak signed off with bronze medals

Rawat, on the other hand, edged past Kyrgyzstan's Bekbol Murasbekov 3-2. However, Lashu Yadav (70kg) in the women's draw and Deepak (75kg) signed off with bronze medals after semifinal losses. Yadav was beaten 0-5 by Kazakhstan's Gaukhar Shaibekova 0-5. Deepak, on the other hand, lost to Kazakhstan's Aliaskarov Bakbergen 1-4. India's medal count has swelled past 35 in the event.

Event

The junior event will yield 19 podium finishes

The event is being conducted simultaneously for the junior and youth boxers (both men and women). While 20 medals are secure for the country in the youth competition, the junior event will yield 19 podium finishes. The draws at the event are considerably small following the last-minute withdrawals due to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions.

Award

Gold medalists in the youth category will be awarded $6,000

Over 20 Indians were assured of medals on the day of draws because of the small size of the competition. The gold medalists in the youth category will be awarded prize money of $6,000, while silver and bronze medalists will claim $3,000 and $1,500 respectively. The junior champions will be awarded $4,000 for gold and $2,000 and $1,000 for silver and bronze medalists respectively.