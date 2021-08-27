Asian Junior Boxing Championships: Three Indian boxers enter finals

Three Indian boxers advance to the finals of the Asian Junior Boxing Championships

Three Indian boxers stormed into the finals of the Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai with dominating victories in their last four stage bouts. Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), and Vishu Rathee (48kg) were the ones to make it to the final on Thursday. Tanu defeated Nepal's Swostika 5-0, while Nikita got the better of Uzbekistan's Mukhusa Tokhirova by a similar margin. Here's more.

Ashis and Anshul ended with bronze medals

Rathee, on the other hand, took less than two minutes to wind up the proceedings, outclassing Otgonbat Yesunkhuslen of Mongolia in her semifinal bout. However, Ashis (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) ended with bronze medals. Ashis lost to Norkosmov Mironshokh of Uzbekistan 1-4. Anshul, on the other hand, was beaten 0-5 by another Uzbek, Dalerjon Bozorov.

Gold medalists in the youth category will be awarded $6,000

The tournament, which is being held simultaneously for junior and youth boxers (both men and women), offers the gold medalists in the youth category prize money of $6,000 while silver and bronze medalists will claim $3,000 and $1,500 respectively. The junior champions will be awarded $4,000 for gold and $2,000 and $1,000 for silver and bronze medalists, respectively.

On Wednesday, six Indians advanced to Asian Youth Boxing finals

On Wednesday, six Indian boxers advanced to the finals of the Asian Youth Championships with Simran Verma (52kg) and Sneha (66kg) getting walkovers after their Kazakh opponents Khava Bolkoyeva and Anar Turynbek were quarantined following a COVID-19 case in the contingent. Of the six Indians who made the summit clashes, two were men and four women.