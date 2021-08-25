Three Indians in finals of Asian junior boxing in Dubai

Three Indian boxers advanced to the finals of the Asian junior championships after notching up comprehensive victories in their last four stage clashes in Dubai. While Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) made the junior boys finals, Muskan (46kg) entered the girls' summit showdowns on Tuesday. Joon defeated Kyrgyzstan's Emir-Khan Razhapov 5-0. Here's more.

Chamoli also got the better of Kazakhstan's Aidar Kadyrkhan

In addition, Chamoli also got the better of Kazakhstan's Aidar Kadyrkhan by a similar scoreline as that of Joon. Muskan sailed past Kazakhstan's Yelyanur Turganova, pulling off a unanimous victory. However, Supriya Rawat (66kg) lost to Sanowar Bozorboeva 1-4 and Aarzoo (54kg) also endured a close loss to Uzbekistan's Guldana Tileuergen, going down 2-3.

Devika Ghorpade was defeated by Uzbekistan's Shaina Nematovain

Devika Ghorpade (50kg) was defeated 0-5 by Uzbekistan's Shaina Nematovain in another girls' semifinal. Among boys, Ankush (66kg) was beaten 0-5 by Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboev in his last-four bout. All four of them ended with bronze medals. India's assured medal tally stood at over 20 on the day of the draws itself as many countries skipped due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The gold medalists in the youth category will receive prize money of $6,000 while silver and bronze medalists will claim $3,000 and $1,500 respectively. The junior champions will be awarded $4,000 for gold and $2,000 and $1,000 for silver and bronze medalists respectively.