BREAKING STORY: TMC assigns new role to Mahua Moitra

By Riya Baibhawi 03:51 pm Nov 13, 2023

Trinamool Congress (TMC) has appointed Mahua Moitra as district chief in her Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal. The appointment is a blatant show of support to Moitra as she gets probed for corruption in the cash-for-query scam. Last week, the Lok Sabha Ethics Panel recommended Moitra's expulsion from Parliament in a 6:4 verdict.