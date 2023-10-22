Mamata Banerjee 'abandoned' Mahua Moitra after cash-for-query row: BJP

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:37 pm Oct 22, 202302:37 pm

BJP claims Mamata Banerjee abandoned Mahua Moitra after cash-for-query row

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday after the party distanced itself from the alleged cash for query row involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya, claimed that the TMC had deserted Moitra after the controversy. Another BJP leader, Rahul Sinha, stated that the party needs to explain its position, adding that it always shrugs responsibility in such situations.

Why does this story matter?

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has accused Moitra of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions on his behalf in Parliament directed at the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hiranandani is the CEO of the real estate and infrastructure company Hiranandani Group. While the TMC MP has rejected the accusations, if proven true, she may face serious ramifications, along with suspension from the House. She is suing Dubey and Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai—her "jilted" ex—for defamation.

BJP's Malviya says Banerjee maintained 'radio silence'

In response to TMC's approach, Malviya posted on X, "It is not surprising that Mamata Banerjee has abandoned Mahua Moitra. She will defend no one else but Abhishek Banerjee, who is no less delinquent." He claimed that Banerjee maintained "radio silence" while several TMC leaders were in jail on alleged serious corruption and criminal charges. Sinha, on the other hand, claimed that the TMC always seeks to avoid responsibility when its leaders are arrested or in trouble.

What Malviya posted on X

Moitra denies allegations, files defamation suit

Moitra has refuted the allegations and filed a defamation lawsuit against Dubey and Dehadrai in the Delhi High Court. Following Dubey's letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the complaint was forwarded to Parliament's Ethics Committee. Notably, TMC's West Bengal General Secretary and spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh, stated that the party has nothing to say on the matter. "We think the person around whom this controversy is revolving is best suited to react to this," he added.

'No official origin of Hiranandani's letter': Moitra

On Thursday, Hiranandani alleged in a signed affidavit that Moitra targeted Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" PM Modi. Moitra questioned the validity of Hiranandani's affidavit, claiming it was "drafted by the PMO" and that he was coerced into signing it after being "threatened" with a "total shut down" of his family's businesses. While reports said the affidavit was released to the press by the Hiranandani Group's corporate team, Moitra said there is no official origin.