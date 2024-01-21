Ram Mandir inauguration: Which states have announced holiday

Ram Mandir inauguration: Which states have announced holiday

By Riya Baibhawi 06:51 pm Jan 21, 202406:51 pm

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir will be inaugurated on Monday

Several states have declared public holidays, bank holidays, school closures, and half-days for employees on Monday. These holidays aim to allow more people to join the grand pran pratishtha ceremony at the ornate Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh, have imposed a total ban on the sale of liquor and meat on the day. The national capital has also announced that all offices and educational institutions will remain closed until 2:30pm.

Why does this story matter?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has announced a half-day at all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha. The consecration ceremony is scheduled to be held at Ayodhya's newly-built Ram Mandir on Monday from 12:15-12:45pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the event, joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

States that have announced full public holidays

Uttar Pradesh (UP), Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana have declared full public holidays on January 22. UP CM Adityanath has encouraged residents to celebrate the day as a second Diwali. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attributes the holiday to national "enthusiasm" for the event. Chhattisgarh's BJP-led government and Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar government have also announced full public holidays, with Haryana additionally prohibiting alcohol consumption on that day.

States announcing half-day holidays

Meanwhile, Odisha, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Assam, and Rajasthan have declared half-day closures on January 22. Government offices in these states will be closed until 2:30pm. While no official statement has been made regarding school closures in Odisha and Gujarat, Tripura and Assam have confirmed that schools and colleges will also be closed until 2:30pm. Authorities have confirmed that all public-sector banks will be closed for half-day on January 22.

Private banks, offices, and courts announce holiday

However, there is no definitive information on private banks' operations across India on January 22. Customers are advised to check with their local branches regarding the same. The Bar Council of India has requested a holiday for all courts from the Chief Justice of India, but no response has been received yet. Reliance Industries has also announced the closure of all its offices on January 22, 2024, in line with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, according to PTI.

AIIMS Delhi reverses decision on half-day

In the latest development, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has reversed its decision to remain closed until 2:30pm on Monday in light of the pran pratishtha ceremony. In a circular issued on Sunday, the hospital's administrative officer said that its outpatient department (OPD) will remain open to attend to patients. The decision was made after the institute received massive backlash for declaring a half-holiday.