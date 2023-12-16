UGC warns edtech companies collaborating with unrecognized foreign universities

UGC has cautioned against courses by foreign universities through edtech platforms

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the regulatory authority overseeing higher education in India, has issued a warning to edtech companies and colleges that provide courses in collaboration with foreign universities not recognized by the commission. UGC Secretary Manish Joshi issued a public notification in this respect, underscoring that these collaborations are invalid and that any degrees conferred under such arrangements would not be recognized. He also cautioned students not to enroll in these courses.

No institution shall offer any program without prior approval: UGC

The UCG notice invoked the UGC Act, 1956, and amendments thereof, saying, "No Foreign Higher Educational Institution shall offer any program in India without the prior approval of the Commission." Additionally, it warned edTech platforms against offering degree and diploma programs in online mode. Joshi elaborated that numerous Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and colleges have teamed up with foreign-based educational institutions or providers that lack UGC recognition, resulting in the issuance of foreign degrees to students.

UGC secretary assured action against defaulting edtech companies, HEIs

Per the official notice, the UGC has observed some edtech companies promoting degree and diploma programs online, in collaboration with foreign universities and institutions, through newspapers, social media, and television. Joshi clarified that such franchisee arrangements were not allowed, and any program or degree under these agreements would not receive UGC recognition. He added that action would be taken against violating edtech companies and HEIs under applicable regulations.

UGC recently released list of 20 fake universities in India

The fresh order comes after the UGC unveiled a list of 20 fake universities operating across the country in October. Delhi was ranked first on the list with eight such institutions, followed by four in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Puducherry. The UGC had asked the respective states to take the necessary action against these fraudulent institutes.