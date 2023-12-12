CBSE announces board exam date sheet for Classes 10, 12

By Riya Baibhawi 06:10 pm Dec 12, 202306:10 pm

The schedule can be checked at www.cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the date sheets of the 2024 board exams for Classes 10 and 12. Students can visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in to check the exam timetables. Overall, the exams are scheduled to begin on February 15, 2024, and will continue until April 2.

Exams for both classes to start on same day

While the Class 12 exams are scheduled from February 15 to April 2, 2024, the Class 10 board exams will be conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024. The timetables will be made available on the official CBSE website, from where students can download them. On the "Main Website" page, they need to select the date sheet option under the latest CBSE section.

CBSE date sheets 2024