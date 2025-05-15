What's the story

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on May 15, announced the squads for the upcoming Women's One-Day International and T20I series in England.

India Women will take on their English counterparts in five T20Is and three ODIs between June 28 and July 22.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead both teams, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Meanwhile, the WT20I squad sees the return of star opener Shafali Verma.