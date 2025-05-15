India Women squad named for England tour; Shafali Verma returns
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on May 15, announced the squads for the upcoming Women's One-Day International and T20I series in England.
India Women will take on their English counterparts in five T20Is and three ODIs between June 28 and July 22.
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead both teams, with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Meanwhile, the WT20I squad sees the return of star opener Shafali Verma.
Recent success boosts team's morale
The announcement comes on the heels of the India's recent victory in the WODI Tri-Nation series in Sri Lanka, which also featured South Africa.
India defeated hosts Sri Lanka in the final to lift the trophy.
This triumph is bound to boost their confidence as they prepare for the challenging series against England.
The squad for both formats includes a mix of experienced players and promising newcomers, ready to take on this international challenge.
Notable takeaways from the squads
As mentioned, Shafali has returned to the WT20I setup after being dropped from the white-ball squads last year.
She has been rewarded after finishing as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL).
Kashvee Gautam, who was in the squad for the SL tri-series, has been dropped. Kranti Gaud has replaced her.
Sneh Rana, who fared well in SL, has been included in both the squads.
A look at India Women's squads
WODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, and Sayali Satghare.
WT20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, and Sayali Satghare.