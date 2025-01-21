PCB assures completion of Champions Trophy venues by January end
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the three stadiums allotted for the upcoming Champions Trophy, will be ready by the end of January.
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are being renovated.
The tournament will begin on February 19 with eight teams.
However, India's matches will be played in Dubai as per an agreement between ICC, PCB, and the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI)
Stadium update
Gaddafi Stadium's renovation nearing completion
PCB spokesperson Sami Ul Hasan has confirmed that the renovation and upgrade of the Gaddafi Stadium are on track.
"We are on schedule to complete the renovation and upgrade of the Gaddafi Stadium," he said as per Dawn.
The venue is expected to be handed over by the end of this month.
This will mark a significant milestone in Pakistan's preparation for its first global cricket event in 28 years.
Venue enhancements
Gaddafi Stadium's expanded capacity and new features
The renovated Gaddafi Stadium will now be able to host 35,000 spectators. It will also have newly built hospitality sections.
Lahore and Karachi are set to host a three-nation tournament with New Zealand and South Africa next month, as a show of their readiness for the Champions Trophy.
"We have no doubt about Gaddafi Stadium's operational readiness to host the Champions Trophy match between Australia and England on February 22," said Hasan.
Karachi update
National Stadium's renovation set for completion by January 30
The renovation at Karachi's National Stadium is likely to be completed by January 30.
Unlike Gaddafi Stadium, the spectator stands at this facility will remain the same. However, a new structure is being constructed at the University Road End.
The venue is also being equipped with new digital displays to enhance the viewing experience for spectators during the Champions Trophy matches.
Schedule
Run-through of Champions Trophy matches taking place in Pakistan
As mentioned India will play all their matches in Dubai.
Meanwhile, a total of nine group-stage matches will take place in Pakistan with the first match between the hosts and New Zealand at the National Stadium Karachi.
Additionally, of the nine group-stage matches three matches will be played in each of the three stadiums with the inaugural and penultimate group-stage game taking place in the National Stadium Karachi.