What's the story

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the three stadiums allotted for the upcoming Champions Trophy, will be ready by the end of January.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the National Stadium in Karachi, and the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium are being renovated.

The tournament will begin on February 19 with eight teams.

However, India's matches will be played in Dubai as per an agreement between ICC, PCB, and the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI)