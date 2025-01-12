Mitchell Santner confident in NZ's versatile squad for Champions Trophy
What's the story
New Zealand cricket team captain, Mitchell Santner, has shown confidence in the versatility of his squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy.
The tournament will be hosted in Pakistan and the UAE.
The team's strength is its combination of high-pace bowlers like Lockie Ferguson, Ben Sears, and Will O' Rourke.
They can adapt to different pitch conditions and challenge batters with their speed and bounce.
Squad update
Ferguson and Sears return to NZ's Champions Trophy squad
Fast bowlers Ferguson and Sears have been brought back into New Zealand's 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy.
Although Ferguson is no longer contracted with New Zealand Cricket, he has been picked after his time in Australia's Big Bash League.
Sears, who was ruled out with a knee injury during last year's T20 World Cup and missed the test series in India, has made a successful return from his injury.
Spin strength
NZ's spin options for Champions Trophy
Anticipating the spin-friendly conditions in Pakistan and Dubai, New Zealand has bolstered its squad with talented spinners.
The team's main spin options are captain Santner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra.
All four are not just good bowlers but also handy batsmen. This dual skill set adds another dimension to the team's composition.
Strategy discussion
Santner highlights team's versatility ahead of Champions Trophy
Santner has emphasized on the team's flexibility in batting order according to pitch conditions.
He hinted Bracewell could bat at No. 7 and he himself at No. 8 if needed.
"We have options, which is great for our squad," Santner said, underlining the team's diverse skills in pace bowling, spin and all-round performance.
This strategic move highlights New Zealand's preparedness to adapt to different match situations in the Champions Trophy tournament.
Performance review
NZ's spinners shine despite loss to Sri Lanka
Despite suffering a 140-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the third ODI, New Zealand's spinners showed their class.
Santner and Bracewell picked wickets while Phillips bowled three economical overs.
"They're both very good offspinners in their own right," Santner said about his two offspin options, Bracewell and Phillips.
This performance is a testimony of the team's strong spin bowling line-up for the Champions Trophy.
Tournament approach
NZ's strategy for global tournaments: Versatility is key
New Zealand's strategy for global tournaments has always been to pick players who can contribute at different stages.
This is reflected in their Champions Trophy selection, with all four spin bowlers being brilliant fielders.
Santner said, "We like to stick to the same team once we've picked it, but that's conditions-dependent."
This shows they are ready to tweak the team according to match conditions.