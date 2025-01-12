Harbhajan Singh advocates for Sanju Samson's inclusion in Champions Trophy
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh, has suggested that India should include Sanju Samson instead of Rishabh Pant in the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce its team for the mega event.
Amid rampant speculation about who could be in the team, Harbhajan has openly backed Samson on his YouTube channel.
Rest recommendation
Harbhajan suggests rest for Pant after intense Test season
Notably, Harbhajan has also suggested that Pant could use some rest after an exhausting Test season.
Since returning to international cricket after a car accident, Pant has only played one ODI against Sri Lanka in July 2024.
"I think one among Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant should be picked. I feel Sanju should be preferred because he had played in South Africa," Harbhajan said.
Stellar stats
Samson's impressive performance in recent matches
Samson has been in phenomenal form lately, having scored three centuries in his last seven T20Is and a century against South Africa in an ODI match in December 2023.
In his 16-match ODI career so far, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 510 runs at an average of 56.66 with one hundred and three fifties to his name.
These numbers further justify Harbhajan's call for Samson's inclusion in the Champions Trophy squad.
Patel preference
Harbhajan backs Axar Patel over Ravindra Jadeja
Along with his support for Samson, Harbhajan has also pushed for Axar Patel's selection over Ravindra Jadeja.
"I have chosen Axar Patel over Ravindra Jadeja. I think Axar is ready to fulfill the role that Jadeja has done for so many years," he said.
This endorsement comes after Axar's stellar performance in the T20 World Cup 2024, where he outshone Jadeja with both bat and ball.
Information
Samson selected for England T20Is
Samson was selected in India's squad for the 5-match T20I series against England on Saturday. Samson got the nod over Pant. Samson will open for India alongside Abhishek Sharma. The senior batter owns three centuries in T20Is. All three of them came last year while opening. Overall, Samson owns 810 T20I runs at 27.93.