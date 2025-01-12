What's the story

Former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh, has suggested that India should include Sanju Samson instead of Rishabh Pant in the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to announce its team for the mega event.

Amid rampant speculation about who could be in the team, Harbhajan has openly backed Samson on his YouTube channel.