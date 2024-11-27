Summarize Simplifying... In short Estonia's Sahil Chauhan holds the record for the fastest T20 century, achieved in just 27 balls against Cyprus.

He's closely followed by Gujarat's Urvil Patel who scored a century in 28 balls, and Chris Gayle, who held the record for nearly a decade with a 30-ball century.

Rishabh Pant also made his mark with a 32-ball ton.

These explosive performances have redefined the pace of T20 cricket. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Urvil Patel now owns the fastest T20 ton by an Indian batter

A look at fastest centuries in T20 cricket

By Parth Dhall 05:22 pm Nov 27, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Gujarat's 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel has scripted history by scoring the fastest T20 century by an Indian. He scored a hundred off just 28 balls during the 2024/25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Tripura, also the second-fastest in the format overall. Patel's fireworks helped him surpass Rishabh Pant, who earlier held this record for India. Here are the fastest tons in men's T20.

#1

Sahil Chauhan: 27 balls vs Cyprus, 2024

Earlier this year, Estonia's Sahil Chauhan entered the record books by smashing a 27-ball century in the 2nd T20I against Cyprus. Chauhan's incredible effort helped his side chase down 192 in just 13 overs. Estonia won the match with 42 balls remaining. Chauhan hammered 144 off 41 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and a record 18 sixes.

#2

Urvil Patel: 28 balls vs Tripura, 2024

Gujarat's Urvil Patel missed matching Chauhan's record by a whisker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game. Patel's record-breaking century off 27 balls comprised of 7 fours and 12 sixes, as he finished with a phenomenal strike-rate of 322.86. He hammered a 35-ball 113*. His explosive batting guided Gujarat to an eight-wicket victory with 58 balls to spare.

#3

Chris Gayle: 30 balls vs Pune Warriors, 2013

Before this year, Universe Boss Chris Gayle held this record for nearly a decade. He slammed a 30-ball ton for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter. Gayle broke plenty of world records by smashing an unbeaten 175* off 66 balls (13 fours and 17 sixes). This is still the highest all-time individual T20 score.

#4

Rishabh Pant: 32 balls vs Himachal Pradesh, 2018

As mentioned, against Tripura, Patel surpassed star Indian batter Rishabh Pant, who scored a 32-ball ton for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 2018. Like Patel, the senior Indian batter also made his mark in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His 38-ball 116*, studded with 8 fours and 12 sixes, helped Delhi chase down 145 in just 11.4 overs.