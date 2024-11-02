Summarize Simplifying... In short Sanjay Manjrekar, a cricket commentator, has suggested that Indian batters should adopt more back foot play against spinners to improve their performance.

This advice comes amidst India's struggle in the third Test against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledged the challenges of the game, especially on a tricky Wankhede pitch.

Despite a tough day, Rishabh Pant stood out with his aggressive approach, scoring 60 runs from 59 balls.

India trail NZ by 143 runs in Mumbai (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Sanjay Manjrekar criticizes Indian batters' approach against spin versus NZ

By Rajdeep Saha 06:35 pm Nov 02, 202406:35 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has been disappointed with the Indian team's batting approach, especially against spin. This comes as India trails 0-2 in the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand. The third Test is currently underway in Mumbai, where New Zealand lead India by 143 runs at stumps on Day 2. Manjrekar stressed on a better strategy against spinners to score runs and survive.

Strategy shift

Manjrekar suggests back foot play against spinners

Manjrekar advocated a change in strategy for the Indian batters, recommending more back foot play against spinners. "For starters, the batting coach could slowly introduce the Ind batters to the wonders of back foot play v spinners. Will make survival easier, so also run scoring. Barring Pant, all main batters got out to spin while on front foot," wrote the commentator on X. He added it would not just help in survival but also in scoring runs.

Mindset comparison

Manjrekar compares pre and post-2000 batting mindsets

Manjrekar also drew a comparison between the batting mindsets of players before and after 2000. He observed a shift in thinking influenced by current culture and ability, and said there is no right or wrong in this context. His comments come amid India's struggle to secure a win or draw in the third Test against New Zealand, to avoid a clean sweep at home.

Challenging chase

Ashwin acknowledges challenging chase on Wankhede turner

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead for the Indian team. After the day's play, he admitted a chase of around 150 won't be easy on a not-so-typical Wankhede turner, where the track is behaving differently at two ends. This statement aligns with Manjrekar's earlier critique of India's batting approach against spin, highlighting the need for strategic adjustments in their gameplay.

India

How did Day 2 pan out?

Resuming the day on 86/4, India ended up with 263/10, taking a slender 28-run lead after NZ's 235. Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar batted well. Pant, in particular, played spin well and counter attacked the Kiwis with his aggressive approach. He managed 60 runs from 59 balls. For the Kiwis, Ajaz Patel claimed a fifer. In response, NZ are 171/9 at stumps (143-run lead). India will hope to keep NZ's lead under 150 and go for the kill.