Summarize Simplifying... In short South African bowlers Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Jacques Kallis, and Paul Adams have all achieved multiple five-wicket hauls, or "fifers," against Bangladesh in Test cricket.

Rabada leads with four fifers, followed by Maharaj with three, and Kallis and Adams with two each.

Maharaj also holds the record for the most wickets by a South African bowler against Bangladesh, while Rabada boasts an impressive average of 10.55.

Rabada tops this list with four fifers (Image source: X/@ICC)

These South African bowlers own multiple Test fifers versus Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:26 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story South African speedster Kagiso Rabada showcased his bowling prowess by taking a match-winning five-wicket haul in the second Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. This is his 16th Test five-wicket haul, a spell that propelled SA to an innings triumph. Meanwhile, Rabada claimed a fifer in the series opener as well. Here we look at the SA bowlers with multiple Test fifers against Bangladesh.

Kagiso Rabada - 4 fifers

Rabada owns four five-wicket hauls in as many Tests against the Tigers. Two of his fifers came in a solitary game as he has raced to 29 wickets against them at a jaw-dropping average of 10.55. He has been effective across all conditions as he has two fifers apiece in Bangladesh and South Africa against the Tigers.

Keshav Maharaj - 3 fifers

Rabada's long-time teammate Keshav Maharaj has three fifers against the Tigers. Having played six Tests against them, the left-arm spinner has raced to 37 wickets at a fine average of 16.29. No other bowler from his nation has more wickets against Bangladesh. While no other SA bowler has managed a seven-wicket innings haul versus Bangladesh, Maharaj has accomplished this feat twice.

Jacques Kallis and Paul Adams - 2 fifers

Legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis and former left-arm spinner Paul Adams are the only other SA bowlers with multiple fifers against Bangladesh. Kallis took two five-wicket hauls across six games against the opposition. The tally also includes 17 wickets at 14.05. Adams, meanwhile, claimed 12 wickets across two Tests against them at 14.91. Both his fifers came in a solitary game.