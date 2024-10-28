Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite India's shocking loss to New Zealand under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, Shikhar Dhawan defends his leadership, emphasizing the strong bond Rohit creates with the team.

New Zealand currently lead the three-Test series 2-0

Shikhar Dhawan defends Rohit Sharma's captaincy following loss to NZ

By Parth Dhall 02:41 pm Oct 28, 202402:41 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has come out in support of Rohit Sharma, after India's recent Test series defeat to New Zealand at home. Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Dhawan said it is unfair to question Rohit's leadership abilities after one series defeat. He stated that "captaincy is not just about winning or losing." Under Rohit, India lost their first Test series at home in over a decade. NZ currently lead the three-Test series 2-0.

Pressure perspective

Dhawan dismisses pressure, defends Rohit's leadership

Dhawan dismissed the notion of pressure after a series loss, saying it is not something the players feel. He highlighted while there is pressure in cricket, they don't think about losses or wins as it is part of the game. "I feel that's neither a fair nor a practical approach toward anything," he added. This defense comes amid criticism of Rohit's decision-making in the first two Tests against NZ.

Captaincy critique

India's historic defeat under Rohit

Facing New Zealand, India were coming off six consecutive Test wins. But they suffered a shocking eight-wicket defeat in the opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In the match, the Kiwis bowled India out for their lowest Test score at home (46). Another defeat, this time in Pune, saw India concede the Test series. It also ended their unbeaten run of Test series at home since December 2012.

Leadership qualities

Dhawan highlights Rohit's team bonding skills

Despite the criticism, Dhawan wants to look at Rohit's leadership qualities from a wider perspective. He stressed the bond he creates with the team is priceless. "As a cricketer, we don't think that way. And Rohit is a great leader; it's not just about winning and losing. There's a bond, the team's connection with its leader, and how much they look up to him," Dhawan added.

Record

Third Indian captain with this unwanted record

Rohit has become only the third Indian captain to lose three home Tests in a calendar year. He joins Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (4 in 1969) and Kapil Dev (3 in 1983) on this list. Under Rohit, India lost multiple Tests and a series to New Zealand at home for the first time in history. This marks an unfortunate record to his leadership tenure.