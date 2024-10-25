Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Rawalpindi Test, England's Rehan Ahmed showcased his bowling prowess by claiming four wickets against Pakistan.

He broke a crucial 52-run partnership and ended with 22 wickets from five matches, all in Asia.

This achievement also marked his maiden Test four-fer and pushed his First-Class cricket wickets tally past 50.

Rehan Ahmed was the pick of the England bowlers (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England's Rehan Ahmed claims four-fer versus Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test

By Rajdeep Saha 05:29 pm Oct 25, 202405:29 pm

What's the story Rehan Ahmed was the pick of the England bowlers, picking four scalps versus Pakistan in the ongoing 3rd Test being held in Rawalpindi. Pakistan resumed Day 2 on 73/3 after having earlier bowled England out for 267. Saud Shakeel's ton helped the hosts finish their innings on 344. Rehan put in a lot of hard work and got his rewards on Friday.

Bowling

Rehan claims an impressive 4/66

Rehan bowled 17.4 overs and claimed 4/66. He bowled two maidens. He broke a 52-run stand for the fifth wicket by dismissing Mohammad Rizwan and reduced Pakistan to 155/6 by sending back Agha Salman shortly thereafter. England were reduced to 177/7 as Rehan sent back Aamer Jamal. His final scalp was Zahid Mahmood (0). Shoaib Bashir (3/129) and Jack Leach (1/105) provided support.

Numbers

Rehan claims his maiden Test four-fer, surpasses 50 FC scalps

Rehan, who didn't get an opportunity in the first two matches of the series, has raced to 22 wickets from five matches at 31.22. All of his 22 scalps have been in Asia. Rehan claimed his maiden four-fer. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rehan surpassed 50 wickets in First-Class cricket. He owns 52 scalps at an average of 45-plus.