By Parth Dhall 12:47 pm Oct 24, 202412:47 pm

What's the story South Africa beat Bangladesh in the 1st Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Proteas successfully chased down 106 on Day 4 despite Bangladesh's comeback in the second innings. Kagiso Rabada shone with a six-wicket haul for the visitors, while a ton from Kyle Verreynne laid the foundation for SA's win. SA have claimed their maiden Test win in Asia since 2014.

A look at match summary

Bangladesh were bowled out for 106 after electing to bat first. Kagiso Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Keshav Maharaj took three wickets each for SA. The Proteas were also down to 99/5, but a century-plus stand between Verreynne Mulder powered them (308). The hosts also recovered to score 307, but SA completed the run-chase with each. Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a vital 97.

A record win for the Proteas

As mentioned, SA have won their first Test in Asia in a decade. Their last Test win in the continent came in July 2014, against Sri Lanka in Galle. Before the Dhaka Test, the Proteas lost nine successive Tests in Asia.

Rabada's incredible six-fer in second innings

Rabada starred with an incredible six-wicket haul for SA in the second innings. He conceded just 46 runs in 17.5 overs, including four maidens. Rabada recorded his 15th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. It was his maiden Test fifer in Asia. Overall, the South African seamer has five fifers away from home in the format.

300 Test wickets for Rabada

In the first innings, Rabada took three wickets for 26 runs in 11 overs. With this, he he became the sixth South African bowler to take 300 Test wickets. He reached the landmark by dismissing former Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim for 11. Rabada is the third-fastest SA bowler to 300 wickets in Tests (in 65 matches), after Dale Steyn (61) and Allan Donald (63).

Rabada equals Steyn's feat

As per Cricbuzz, the last South African pacer to take eight-plus wickets in a Test in Asia was Steyn. He took 9/99 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2014. Rabada has emulated Steyn's feat in Dhaka.

Taijul Islam's fifer; 200 Test wickets

Spinner Taijul Islam brought Bangladesh back in the hunt after they were bowled out cheaply. He took an incredible five-wicket haul, his 13th in the format. He became only the fourth Bangladesh bowler to take 200 wickets in Test cricket. Islam joins star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in the format (246). The former unlocked this achievement after knocking over Matthew Breetzke.

A match-winning ton from Verreynne

Verreynne scored a match-winning 114(144) in the first innings. He has become the second SA wicket-keeper to score a Test century versus Bangladesh. He joined Mark Boucher, who made 117 in the 2008 Centurion Test. Verreynne's gritty show also saw him break another long-standing record of Boucher. He scripted the highest individual score by a South African wicket-keeper batter in Tests in Bangladesh.

Mulder joins elite list with maiden Test fifty

Mulder departed for 54 off 112 balls as he smoked eight fours. It was his maiden fifty in Test cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the third SA batter to score a Test fifty vs Bangladesh while operating at eight or lower. He has joined Keshav Maharaj (84 in Gqeberha, 2022) and Robin Peterson (61 in Dhaka, 2003) in this regard.