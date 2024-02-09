Straker delivered a match-winning spell (Source: X/@cricketpakcompk)

Under-19 WC: Tom Straker breaks Kagiso Rabada's record with six-fer

What's the story Australia have advanced to the final of the 2024 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup following a thrilling one-wicket triumph against Pakistan in the semi-final clash. Medium pacer Tom Straker was the chief architect of Australia's win as he claimed a sensational six-wicket haul. He also recorded the best figures by a bowler in a semi-final or final match of the Under-19 World Cup.

A sensational spell from Straker

Straker justified Australia's decision to bowl first in Benoni as he ran through Pakistan's top order in his first spell. Opener Shamyl Hussain (17) and skipper Saad Baig (3) were his first two victims. He then scalped the important wicket of half-centurion Azan Awais (52), denting Pakistan even further. Straker returned to clean up the tail and flatten Pakistan for 179.

Goes past Rabada's record

Straker's 6/24 in 9.5 overs are now the best figures in a semi-final or final match of the Under-19 World Cup. He went past South Africa's ace pacer Kagiso Rabada, who claimed 6/25 in the 2014 semi-final game against Australia. Notably, Straker had not played three games heading into the semi-final clash. He came in for Charlie Anderson, Australia's frontline seamer.

Third-best figures for an Aussie

Notably, Straker also recorded the third-best figures by an Aussie in the history of the U-19 WC. He is now only behind Llyod Pope (8/35 vs England, 2018) and Jason Ralston (7/15 vs PNG, 2018). No other Aussie owns a six-wicket haul in the tournament. Meanwhile, Straker has now raced to 12 wickets across five games in this tournament at 9.25.

Australia clinch a thriller

Chasing 180, Australia had a hard time as they suffered a top-order collapse and were reeling at 49/4 at one stage. Opener Harry Dixon (50) and Oliver Peake (49) consolidated with a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket. However, the Aussies then suffered another collapse and were reduced to 164/9. Raf MacMillan's unbeaten 19 eventually steered them home in the final over.